Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $194,271.39

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $194,271.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00217133 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,802.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

