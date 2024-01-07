JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,979,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.