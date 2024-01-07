JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,979,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

