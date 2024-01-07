JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.