JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.