Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $560.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 208.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

