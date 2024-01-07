Keeler THomas Management LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.96. 1,100,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

