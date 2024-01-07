Keeler THomas Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

DLR traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. 1,418,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.