Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. 964,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

