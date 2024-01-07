Keeler THomas Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 3,118,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

