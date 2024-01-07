Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

INTU traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $589.02. The company had a trading volume of 838,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

