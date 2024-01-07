Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.85 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

