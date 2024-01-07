Keeler THomas Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.12. 3,575,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

