Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.62

Shares of Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Konami Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Konami Company Profile
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Konami
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.