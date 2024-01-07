Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

