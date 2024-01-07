L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.01

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $22.51. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 47,329 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.