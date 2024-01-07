Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Shares of SILK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

