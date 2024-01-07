Laurence Denny Sells 5,750 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Denny sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $21,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,605.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

