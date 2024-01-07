Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

