Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

