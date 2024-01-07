Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.27. 1,946,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,987. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.