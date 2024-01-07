Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 211,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

