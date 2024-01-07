LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 194,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $922,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $8,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

