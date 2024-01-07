Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.