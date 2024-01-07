Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,084 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $210,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.12. 1,400,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.79. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $307.57 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

