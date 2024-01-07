LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

