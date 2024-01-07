Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 58.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.75).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.26 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($85,393.61). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

