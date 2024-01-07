Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,477 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 1.08% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $127,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 230,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. Analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

