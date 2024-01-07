LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

