M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $48.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

