M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $48.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

