M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $48.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.
M.D.C. Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.
M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M.D.C. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.
M.D.C. Company Profile
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M.D.C.
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.