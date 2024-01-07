Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $69,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

