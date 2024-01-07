Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $134,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:PSN opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

