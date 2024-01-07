Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $94,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.