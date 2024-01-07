Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $77.13 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $77,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,064.71. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,151.16 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

