Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $81.20 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $81,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $296.68 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average of $269.01.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

