Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $178,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $618.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $636.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.99 and a 200 day moving average of $546.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

