Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Gildan Activewear worth $74,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.