Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 107,694 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,694 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $71,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

VNT opened at $33.67 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.