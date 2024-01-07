Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 199,473 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,473 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $161,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.34 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

