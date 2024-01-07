Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 58,412 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,412 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 6.50% of Frontdoor worth $151,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

