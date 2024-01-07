Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,558 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41,278.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

