Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 48,800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

