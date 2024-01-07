Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. The company had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

