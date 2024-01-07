Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8,555.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

