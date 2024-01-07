Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

