Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

MS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

