Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 992 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 39,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 97,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

