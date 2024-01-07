Macroview Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 3,803,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

