Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.23. 720,883 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

